In child abuse scandal, what would real justice look like? | READER COMMENTARY

From left, Mary Corzine and Frank Schlindler hold photos of themselves during the age when they were abused as Betsy Schlindler, Frank’s wife, holds a sign of support. They attend a SNAP (Survivor’s Network of those Abused by Priests) news conference with survivors and their supporters outside the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore offices on April 7, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The facts about the scandal are out and everyone knows what was allowed to happen to these victims by members of the Catholic Church (“Catholic Church abuse scandal: Baltimore Sun readers share reactions, experiences,” May 12). It is nothing new as the scandal has been around for many years. But who is really jumping on it? Is it the lawyers with their fake ads about how they will fight for the victims and get justice for them? The only ones who will “win” in these cases are the lawyers. Don’t be fooled by their ads showing priests in confessionals. The lawyers smell blood money and are out to make as much as they can.

For justice to be served, the abusers need to be in jail for the rest of their lives, along with those who allowed it to happen. With any monetary settlement, the lawyers are the ones who profit most.

I don’t see how the Catholic Church can survive this scandal, which took place all over the country and not just in Baltimore. And if there is a hell, I hope all those responsible for it burn together, including those who put their church above the souls they were supposed to be saving.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

