Childhood poverty is a problem for all of us | READER COMMENTARY

Yes, it’s your hard-earned money that goes towards taxes, and you do have a say in how they spend it. But the say you have comes in the form of the people you elect and ends there (”David Brooks: Joe Biden is succeeding,” Nov. 22). You, as a taxpayer, do not possess a line item veto power that allows you to pick and choose which government programs you will or will not allow your money to fund. Once the government decides a program is worthy of enacting and the people vote to support it, you are not harmed just because you don’t agree with the program. If you want to change that, by all means, vote in someone new or run for office yourself.