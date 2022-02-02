Maryland should ban child marriage | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland was poised to become a national leader in 2016 when legislators introduced one of the country’s first bills to raise the minimum age to marry to 18. Back then, Maryland could have been the first state to end child marriage but now it has increasingly become a regional destination for it.
Seven years later, despite the reintroduction of reform measures every session, the state has fallen behind. During all these years, most of Maryland’s neighboring states have passed laws ensuring only adults can marry. Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York raised the minimum age to marry to 18. While Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky did the same, but with an exception for emancipated minors — granted the legal rights of an adult — by a special court proceeding. Also, West Virginia just introduced a strong bill to end child marriage this session.
Meanwhile in Maryland, children who were in the third grade when this campaign began are now legally old enough to marry — at just 15 years old (”Bill limiting child marriage introduced for sixth time; advocates voice support at Annapolis Moms meeting,” Feb. 15, 2021). Child marriage, whether it is forced or not, often leads to lifelong negative impacts on physical and mental health, it curtails education, and it puts children at risk of physical, emotional, and sexual violence.
Between 2000 and 2018, nearly 3,500 children were married in Maryland with some being residents of neighboring states taking advantage of Maryland’s lax laws to facilitate child marriage. This will only become more common if West Virginia passes a bill and we do not. Thankfully, survivors, advocates and legislators on both sides of the aisle have not given up and have been working hard to find a bipartisan path for reform. Momentum has been steadily building, and this is the year we know the Maryland General Assembly will act by passing Senate Bill 29 and House Bill 83.
While many, the Tahirih Justice Center included, would have liked to see Maryland set the age of marriage at 18 without exceptions, this year’s legislation presents the strongest possible compromise.
As in other states, it carries bipartisan support, has the right balance of both protecting children and empowering youth and it ensures that only emancipated minors can marry legally in the state.
Maryland has fallen behind for seven years, but this is the year the state can rise as a leader. This is the year Maryland ends child marriage.
Alex Goyette, Falls Church, Virginia
The writer is a senior public policy associate with the Tahirih Justice Center.
