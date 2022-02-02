Maryland should ban child marriage | READER COMMENTARY

Between 2000 and 2018, nearly 3,500 children were married in Maryland with some being residents of neighboring states taking advantage of Maryland’s lax laws to facilitate child marriage. This will only become more common if West Virginia passes a bill and we do not. Thankfully, survivors, advocates and legislators on both sides of the aisle have not given up and have been working hard to find a bipartisan path for reform. Momentum has been steadily building, and this is the year we know the Maryland General Assembly will act by passing Senate Bill 29 and House Bill 83.