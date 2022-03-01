Parents, not teachers, should instruct children on kindness | READER COMMENTARY

Ellen Koehler of Catonsville writes in a recent letter to the editor that kindness should be part of the school curriculum (”Please teach children to be kind,” Feb. 24).
This is a case where the writer has the best of intentions but the wrong approach. Although the classroom can reinforce kind behavior and certainly should, it can only be taught at home. My 40 years as an educator has shown me that children learn best by imitation of what they see, especially by their parents.
Unfortunately, the news is replete with stories of adult unkindness, cruelty and general disregard of their fellow humans. If children are unkind, it is because they see it daily from adults and classroom instruction would be ineffective.
As Maria Montessori observed, “Do not tell them how to do it. Show them how to do it and do not say a word … If you show them, they will want to do it themselves.”
Gary Ambridge, Bel Air
