Maryland’s essential child care providers are on the brink of disaster | READER COMMENTARY

Child care was deemed an essential service during this crisis. Thousands of providers kept their doors open to make sure Marylanders could be safe, fed and their health care needs met. Like other essential workers, child care providers don’t want to be applauded or called heroes. What counts is support from policymakers that recognizes child care providers are essential even during the best of times. Without that, not only will the economy falter but our children and grandchildren will suffer too.