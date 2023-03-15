Thanks to Del. C.T. Wilson for standing up for child abuse victims | READER COMMENTARY

In this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, Del. C.T. Wilson stands outside the Maryland House of Delegates in Annapolis. Wilson, a survivor of child sexual abuse who has spoken of his experience as he has advocated for laws to protect children. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

I am a survivor of child sexual abuse. If I had been the victim of a knife stabbing, I would have bled, people would have hurried to help and the criminal likely would have been apprehended. Unfortunately, I was stabbed with a different kind of weapon, the criminal got away and I have been bleeding internally for decades. Because others may not have experienced this form of crime and do not understand the severity of my wound, the perpetrator’s lies that I somehow made this happen is strengthened, therefore I must have stabbed myself.

Until others understand the gravity of these crimes, victims and survivors may feel abandoned and alone. It is in the eyes of another “walking wounded” where we find a type of healing salve (”Maryland lawmakers consider bill that would remove statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases,” Jan. 20).

On March 2, before testifying in support of The Child Victims Act of 2023 (HB 1), I met the bill’s sponsor, Delegate C.T. Wilson. This was one of those healing moments. I knew he understood and could speak for me and other survivors of child sexual abuse.

I thank Delegate Wilson for sponsoring House Bill 1, for being vulnerable and courageous enough to put his wounds on the table for all to see, for being an example for other victims and survivors and for being a voice for all survivors of child sexual abuse, especially those who have not yet found their own.

— Jean Hargadon Wehner, Elkridge

