Catholic scandal rooted in disdain for sexuality | READER COMMENTARY

Sublimation of human sexuality in teachings of the Catholic Church, that say celibacy is a higher calling than marriage and that sexual enjoyment without intended procreation is evil, causes sexual behavior to go underground, where it emerges in ugly ways (”An overdue reckoning with child sexual abuse in Baltimore archdiocese,” April 6).

These teachings, of which there are many examples, do damage to a tender, gentle soul. Think of the myth that Jesus was conceived and born of a virgin. It is beyond reason that the teachings of the Catholic Church still say Mary never had sex or conceived children other than Jesus.

The Catholic Church’s disdain for human sexuality, in large measure, enables a culture that produces the pedophile crisis among its priesthood.

No one should be surprised.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

