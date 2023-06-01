Church bad actors who change jobs still pose a risk | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It doesn’t matter that alleged abuser Frank T. Cimino Jr. has resigned from the Maryland State Boychoir (”Maryland State Boychoir founder resigns after he is named among redacted abusers in AG report on the Catholic Church,” May 27). If Cimino is indeed a pedophile, he could continue to abuse.

It doesn’t matter that Monsignor Richard Woy resigned from the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center’s board of directors (”Catholic Church leader resigns from Towson hospital board after Sun reveals role in abuse cover-ups,” May 8). If he was involved in deceit and obstruction of justice, he could continue to lie, regardless of a board dismissal.

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter that Archbishop William Lori reversed the transfer of Monsignor J. Bruce Jarboe to a large parish in Towson from a tiny one in Hagerstown (”Catholic archbishop reverses Towson parish transfer of priest identified in AG’s investigation,” May 12). Integrity in a small parish is just as important as in an affluent one. Transferring to Towson was not going to make Jarboe an honest person if he was not already.

If a child steals a cookie from the cookie jar, it doesn’t matter if the cookie jar is moved to a different location. Have no doubt, the kid will find it.

Advertisement

Evaluations of mental stability, hiding, exposing, changing, counseling, confessing, removing and transferring do not prevent or stop obstruction of justice. Those actions also do not prevent offenders from reoffending. Law enforcement, indictments, arrests and convictions do. The rest? It doesn’t matter.

— Gemma Hoskins, Ocean City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.