Preventing child sexual abuse must be a priority | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), gather before a news conference demanding that the Baltimore archdiocese support public release of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s report detailing 80 years of sexual abuse. Nov. 18, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Perhaps it was a coincidence that the recent news of the Maryland Attorney General’s filing to release a report detailing 80 years of sexual abuse and torture committed by Baltimore area Catholic priests and laypeople came at the same time as the first U.N. World Day for the Prevention and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence (”Maryland AG report: ‘No parish was safe’ from ‘rampant sexual abuse’ in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese,” Nov. 17).

And yet what remains clear, whether we are talking about widespread sexual abuse in the Catholic Church or USA Gymnastics, at Michigan State or Penn State, is that we’re still waiting to respond until after kids are harmed.

For more than 30 years, we’ve relied almost solely on after-the-fact approaches to address child sexual abuse. In this same time, we made major inroads in the prevention of child physical abuse, child neglect, bullying and adolescent suicide. We now have dozens of evidence-based effective prevention interventions for these types of childhood victimizations. We need the same for child sexual abuse.

To keep kids from being sexually abused, the U.S. needs to put serious resources into the development, evaluation and dissemination of prevention efforts. Child sexual abuse is preventable, not inevitable.

— Elizabeth J. Letourneau, Baltimore

The writer is director of the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.