Incredibly, a Harford County state senator sides with predators over victims of child abuse | READER COMMENTARY

I find it absolutely appalling that Republican state Sen. Robert Cassilly took the time to write a letter to his fellow Republicans to oppose House Bill 974 The Hidden Predator Act (“Maryland state senator compares bill on child sexual abuse lawsuits to Brett Kavanagh confirmation process,” March 5). He is actually taking a stand on behalf of predators and against victims of childhood sexual abuse! What kind of person does that?
Senator Cassilly said that allowing unlimited time for survivors to file civil cases against their abusers would be a “travesty" like the Kavanagh hearings and would lead to lawsuits with decades-old allegations that are difficult to prove. He clearly has no idea what it is like to be a survivor and the lifelong trauma that people suffer.
People are not lining up to make “false allegations” because no sane person would put themselves through that process. When someone is brave enough to tell their story of abuse and call out the abuser, we need to hear them. It is the very least they deserve. That is justice.
There should be no time limit on these lawsuits because there is no time limit on trauma. I hope that the House and Senate approve H.B. 974 and the governor signs it into law. Anything else would be a travesty of justice.
Betsy Schindler, Baltimore
