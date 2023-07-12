It’s not ‘media overkill’ for survivors to be heard | READER COMMENTARY

I do not know where to begin in my response to Matthew Lane’s letter to the editor (”Coverage of child abuse has hit overkill level,” July 8). It seems the writer is very uncomfortable with the ongoing story of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and rampant child sexual abuse, which he acknowledges is a “known story” at this point. He does not dispute that this happened; he thinks it is time to stop talking about it so much and acting like it is “breaking news.”

Lane says that large amounts of Catholics are “disgusted” with the church and have left it. He cites homophobia confused with pedophilia as one issue that will impact voters to then take away the right for gay people to marry. He also cites that all of the legal ads will only incite people to make “false reports” in hopes of getting compensation. He believes the coverage itself is not helpful to the survivors.

First of all, all of the survivors I know simply want to have their voices heard and to hold their church accountable for its many wrongs. This is not about getting people to leave the church or educating people on voter issues or going after monetary compensation. What people want is for the Catholic Church, and all institutions that have abused children and covered it up with lies and broken promises, to admit what they have done and ensure it does not happen again. It is not possible to believe that things are “safe and fine” now without that accountability. Being accountable means total transparency and no longer fighting laws and avenues for real survivors to seek justice.

Survivors are very pleased that The Baltimore Sun continues to keep the story alive. The story is not over, so ongoing coverage is important. It is not on survivors to worry about the impact on Catholic congregations or voters or legal firms. People may struggle with their decision to continue in their parish, they may need education on homosexuality versus pedophilia, and they may need to learn that legal firms and courts will not proceed with cases against the church without evidence. None of this is on survivors.

As Flannery Gallagher said in her recent commentary, it’s time to put the shame and blame where it belongs — back on the church. This idea of “media overkill” is not a concern for survivors. If someone doesn’t want to read an article, they do not have to.

— Betsy Schindler, Baltimore

