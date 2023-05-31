Sun must continue covering ‘predatory’ clergy | READER COMMENTARY

I have to take umbrage regarding the recent letter to the editor by William T. Define of Lutherville (”Enough is enough with repetitive clergy sex abuse articles,” May 31). It is the writer’s belief that The Baltimore Sun is basically “piling on” regarding the sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy.
I, too, am a Roman Catholic, but I encourage The Sun’s reporters and editors to keep up the great investigative journalism regarding predatory church clergy. As for William T. Define, I say he is better off finding a newspaper that chooses to “turn the other cheek” regarding the heinous state of Roman Catholicism in America.
Perhaps he simply cannot face the music.
— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson
