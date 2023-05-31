Sun must continue covering ‘predatory’ clergy | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore shakes hands with Dave Lorenz of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) as bill sponsor Del. C. T. Wilson comforts him after Moore signed House Bill 1, the Child Victims Act at the State House in Annapolis. April 11, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I have to take umbrage regarding the recent letter to the editor by William T. Define of Lutherville (”Enough is enough with repetitive clergy sex abuse articles,” May 31). It is the writer’s belief that The Baltimore Sun is basically “piling on” regarding the sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy.

I, too, am a Roman Catholic, but I encourage The Sun’s reporters and editors to keep up the great investigative journalism regarding predatory church clergy. As for William T. Define, I say he is better off finding a newspaper that chooses to “turn the other cheek” regarding the heinous state of Roman Catholicism in America.

Advertisement

Perhaps he simply cannot face the music.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.