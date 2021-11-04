Perdue: Poultry industry is not ‘complacent’ about Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

Following a report from the Environmental Integrity Project, The Baltimore Sun editorial board alleged this week that Marylanders have become “complacent” about the Chesapeake Bay’s health (”Chesapeake Bay cleanup: Have we become complacent?” Nov. 1). Once again, the board directed its dismay at the area’s poultry processors and men and women who make a living through chicken farming. This is a narrow portrayal of local farmers who, in our experience, are dedicated to protecting the environment for the benefit of their own operations and the community.
The editors suggest companies like Perdue should be accountable for poultry litter these farms produce. But we already do what they say we should: We help farmers find outlets for poultry litter, often investing to distribute it as fertilizer outside the area while providing farmers additional revenue. Perdue agrees with EIP’s call for additional state resources to validate on-farm nutrient management plans. That’s why we’ve supported Maryland’s Phosphorous Management Tool which is designed to reduce runoff from manure sources.
Finally, from our perspective, this community is anything but complacent. We regularly work with engaged citizens and non-profits on a range of efforts to support the Chesapeake Bay. Their work is important and should be celebrated. We fully intend to keep doing our part and we know these groups will too.
Drew Getty, Salisbury
The writer is vice president for environmental sustainability and government relations at Perdue Farms.
