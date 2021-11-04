Perdue: Poultry industry is not ‘complacent’ about Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

Following a report from the Environmental Integrity Project, The Baltimore Sun editorial board alleged this week that Marylanders have become “complacent” about the Chesapeake Bay’s health (”Chesapeake Bay cleanup: Have we become complacent?” Nov. 1). Once again, the board directed its dismay at the area’s poultry processors and men and women who make a living through chicken farming. This is a narrow portrayal of local farmers who, in our experience, are dedicated to protecting the environment for the benefit of their own operations and the community.