Perdue Farms: Here’s a clearer picture of what we’re doing to protect our workers | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun published an article examining COVID-19 illnesses among poultry plant workers in Salisbury (“Salisbury made a national list of coronavirus hot spots. How many cases came from its poultry plant? Maryland won’t say,” May 15). Since Salisbury is home to Perdue Farms’ headquarters and one of our processing plants, the issues raised matter deeply to us. Our highest priority is protecting our associates from COVID-19, and that means giving paid time off to anyone who feels ill, enforcing social distancing, checking temperatures, providing masks, distributing safety information in multiple languages and many other measures. Strangely, the article omitted information we shared and focused narrowly on Perdue when other, larger poultry facilities operate nearby. Unfortunately, this resulted in an incomplete picture of our company’s and our community’s fight against COVID-19.