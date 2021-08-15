Any list of top Baltimore restaurants of yesteryear must include Chesapeake | READER COMMENTARY

With the end of Prohibition, Morris Friedman remakes his Charles Street delicatessen into a full-scale restaurant he names the Chesapeake Restaurant. It would evolve into one of Baltimore's best-known seafood restaurants for 50 years but was also famed for its charcoal broiled steaks, introduced to Baltimore by Morris' son Sidney in the 1930s. "Cut your steak with a fork, else tear up your check and walk out," becomes a well-known slogan. This is how the restaurant appeared in 2003. (Baltimore Sun photo). (Baltimore Sun photo)