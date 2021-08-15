Any list of top Baltimore restaurants of yesteryear must include Chesapeake | READER COMMENTARY

The list of Baltimore restaurants (”Retro Baltimore: The restaurants that left us, and their mark on the city,” Aug. 12) that helped to make the city a food mecca left out one of the most well-respected restaurants — the Chesapeake Restaurant on Charles Street.
If you wanted a great steak and wanted to be seen among the movers and shakers, you headed to the Chesapeake. I still remember going there often before or after an O’s game as a kid in the late ‘50s to watch the gussied up adults order a prime steak or seafood dish second to none. It served the finest food to the elite for decades.
Barry Scher, Annapolis
