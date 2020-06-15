Don’t blame government for Chesapeake Bay pollution, blame livestock farmers and the consumers who support them | READER COMMENTARY

Yes, EPA has been bowing to pressure from agriculture industries, the prime source of bay pollutants, for years. Yet industry power is directly related to consumer purchases of animal foods, especially chicken and dairy, which are directly funding not only actual Chesapeake Bay pollution, but legal delays, political obfuscation and not-so-subtle arm-twisting to inhibit legitimate enforcement. Nonetheless, CBF would rather the public not make that critical connection. Instead of educating consumers of their power to cut off the dirty money flow, CBF would rather shirk their responsibility, shift the blame to government and convince the public that EPA is the problem. “And here’s your pretty blue bumper sticker as a token of our appreciation.”