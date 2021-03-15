Make Chesapeake Bay a national park | READER COMMENTARY

The idea for a national park representing the Chesapeake Bay goes back decades, but it’s an idea whose time has come. The Bay is a national treasure, but public access to it is very limited. People in communities within just miles of the Chesapeake Bay lack meaningful opportunities to enjoy it. National parks connect the public to nationally significant natural, cultural and historic resources, but they also benefit local communities by attracting tourism dollars, enhancing quality of life for residents, attracting talent for local businesses and increasing property values.