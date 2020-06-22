Maryland has been slow to monitor ‘forever chemicals’ in Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

I hope the department is being genuine. The major source of PFAS exposure in the general population is thought to be consumption of seafood, according to science.gov. PFAS, especially Per Fluoro Octane Sulfonic acid or PFOS, is extraordinarily bio-accumulative, meaning it just builds up in us and in sea life. Our bodies can’t break it down. PFOS was used extensively throughout the state in firefighting exercises on military installations. The Chesapeake region is vulnerable because of the number of military installations in a relatively small geographic area.