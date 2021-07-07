Saving the environment means looking beyond Maryland’s borders | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Sen. Ben Cardin, for addressing the regional issue of the health of Chesapeake Bay by addressing a weak link — runoff from Pennsylvania farmers into the Susquehanna River, which drains into the Chesapeake Bay (”In bid for cooperation, Maryland senator seeks Chesapeake Bay funding for Pennsylvania with his first out-of-state earmark,” July 2). We need to look beyond our borders to address regional, national and global issues, and I am thankful as a Marylander that we have a senator who does just that.