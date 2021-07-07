Saving the environment means looking beyond Maryland’s borders | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Sen. Ben Cardin, for addressing the regional issue of the health of Chesapeake Bay by addressing a weak link — runoff from Pennsylvania farmers into the Susquehanna River, which drains into the Chesapeake Bay (”In bid for cooperation, Maryland senator seeks Chesapeake Bay funding for Pennsylvania with his first out-of-state earmark,” July 2). We need to look beyond our borders to address regional, national and global issues, and I am thankful as a Marylander that we have a senator who does just that.
Like the need to look beyond our borders to manage the Chesapeake Bay with fiscal responsibility is the need to manage global climate change in a fiscally responsible manner. The need to reach net zero by 2050 cannot be done on a state level — it must be done at a global level.
One cornerstone legislation for that goal: carbon-fee-and-dividend. It places a fee on fossil fuel extraction at the source, returns the fee to households and makes it global with a border correction that extends the fee to other countries. More than 2,000 businesses, faith groups and prominent individuals have publicly endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307.
I hope our senior senator will be able to lead such an important discussion with his fellow senators as well as other members of the U.S. Congress.
Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City
