Maryland communities should upgrade access to waterways | READER COMMENTARY

However, even before the pandemic, residents seeking to access and enjoy the Chesapeake Bay are limited by the fact that the vast majority of the Chesapeake Bay’s 11,684 miles of shoreline are privately owned and that public access points to the bay are few and far between with many lacking the infrastructure to get people out safely onto the water. Parks on the Chesapeake Bay that allow swimming, like Sandy Point State Park, often reach full capacity during the summer and droves of people seeking to enjoy some time on the water are turned away.