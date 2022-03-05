Remembering Cherry Hill’s historian | READER COMMENTARY

When I decided to do a communal memoir of Cherry Hill in 2016, I searched Cherry Hill on the internet to see what work had already been done. Dr. Breihan’s 30-page history came up noting that it was available at Pratt Library. When I could not find it at Pratt, I reached out to Dr. Breihan through Loyola University. I explained to him that about 60 of the first generation of children to be raised in Cherry Hill were coming together to write about our experiences in our wonderful new community. He was delighted and he very graciously agreed to send me a copy of the history, as well as copies of the transcripts of the interviews that his students conducted.