Don’t lecture GOP when it’s Democrats who are failing the country right now | READER COMMENTARY

It is truly rich to see a reliable Democratic Party mouthpiece as The Baltimore Sun lecture Republicans on how to behave and what to believe (”The GOP’s new orthodoxy: ‘Big Lie’ or bust,” May 11). Until now, The Sun, to paraphrase Will Rogers, never met a Republican they didn’t hate. Although declaring that the country needs a sane opposition party, The Sun repeats Democratic talking points that the demise of Rep. Liz Cheney as a Republican House leader is all about Donald Trump and the Big Lie.
No mention is made that Representative Cheney was reelected to her post in February by a 2-to-1 margin. Further, 10 Republicans in the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump, but only Ms. Cheney is the one being sanctioned. Perhaps other Republicans became tired over the next two months of the very self-absorbed and self-righteous Ms. Cheney concentrating her energy on Mr. Trump and not opposing the many foolish policies put forth by the Biden administration.
The Sun and Democrats aren’t crying too much over the fate of Ms. Cheney. She serves as a useful distraction from such problems on President Joe Biden’s watch such as gas shortages, kids in cages at our borders, lousy job numbers and Middle East turmoil. In the meantime, perhaps The Sun can provide advice to Democrats on how to run the country. Their friends might appreciate it.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
