Don’t lecture GOP when it’s Democrats who are failing the country right now | READER COMMENTARY

It is truly rich to see a reliable Democratic Party mouthpiece as The Baltimore Sun lecture Republicans on how to behave and what to believe (”The GOP’s new orthodoxy: ‘Big Lie’ or bust,” May 11). Until now, The Sun, to paraphrase Will Rogers, never met a Republican they didn’t hate. Although declaring that the country needs a sane opposition party, The Sun repeats Democratic talking points that the demise of Rep. Liz Cheney as a Republican House leader is all about Donald Trump and the Big Lie.