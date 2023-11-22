CAIR leader deserves stronger rebuke | READER COMMENTARY

Zainab Chaudry has been spewing hideous and violent comments since at least Oct. 7 (”Maryland attorney general suspends hate crimes commission member for Israel-Hamas war social media posts,” Nov. 22). Where were you, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, prior to Tuesday’s announced suspension of Chaudry from the state’s hate crimes commission? Where were you, Gov. Wes Moore?

It appears that the attorney general only felt it necessary to respond and act after this story reached the national media. Rather late to the game, was he not?

It’s not just what you do and say in situations that matter, it’s when you say and do them. What are we to conclude from Brown’s failure in this instance? The appropriate follow-up action would be to remove her from the committee permanently and call for her to be removed from her position as executive director of the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

No one who thinks like this should be heading any body dedicated to dealing with incidents of hate and bias, and no one who thinks like this should be heading an organization that purports to support American-Islamic relations.

— Danna Blum, Westminster

