I wrote this after I read through your amusing and intriguing editorial about AI, ChatGPT (“A chat with ChatGPT: How would the artificial intelligence model approach certain Maryland issues?” Feb. 6).

You tell us ChatGPT

Can write poetry,

You should have given us an example

of its versifying ability,

It cannot understand emotions or empathy, you say,

I am curious to know what poetry it can send our way.

Can it write poems of the ilk of Shakespear’s sonnets,

Or Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays”

Or Wordsworth’s “Daffodils”

Or Shelley’s “Ozymandias”?

Poetry’s substrate is an amalgam

Of emotions and sensitivity,

If those are not the strong suits of ChatGPT

What it’s able to write is not poetry.

While listing all the things

it has culled from the Web with agility,

A potential plagiarist is ChatGPT,

It can help me organize my thoughts, I am told,

But, sorry, I want to organize my own.

Since my aging brain’s neural connections

I want to increase,

I won’t be seduced by an AI tease,

To your editorial on ChatGPT,

This is my reply in poetry.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Editor’s note: It may not be Shakespeare, Hayden, Wordsworth or Shelley, but here’s the result of our request for ChatGPT to write an Ode to Baltimore.

Baltimore, oh Baltimore,

City of charm and grace,

From its history rich and bold,

To its beauty that cannot be replaced.

With the Inner Harbor shining bright,

Reflecting all its charm,

A place of peace and serenity,

From morning’s first alarm.

From Fort McHenry’s hallowed halls,

To the aquarium that brings delight,

There’s so much to explore and see,

In this city that shines so bright.

The Ravens and the Orioles,

Bring excitement to the game,

And the arts and culture scene,

Is second to none, just the same.

With its brick-lined streets and alleys,

And the seafood that’s so divine,

Baltimore, oh Baltimore,

You are simply the perfect find.

So here’s to you, our city proud,

With a spirit that will never die,

Forever shining, Baltimore,

With its many fine traits that make it high.