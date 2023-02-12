Filling in a few blanks on ChatGPT and digital intelligence | READER COMMENTARY

Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew/AP)

The Baltimore Sun recently introduced us to a computer program called ChatGPT (“A chat with ChatGPT: How would the artificial intelligence model approach certain Maryland issues?” Feb. 6). The examples they gave were right on the mark. Then on Feb. 8, Tyler Coen from Bloomberg told us how to use this program. However, neither mentioned what these things stand for.

Here’s what Gloria Google told me to tell you: ChatGPT stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It is a language model relying on deep learning that can generate humanlike texts based on a given text-based input. (Remember the old boilerplate? The detailed standard wording of a contract, warranty, etc. - trite, hackneyed writing. Boilerplate defines the essence of ChatGPT.)

What does “bot” mean? A bot — short for robot — is a software program that performs automated, repetitive, pre-defined tasks. Bots typically imitate or replace human user behavior. Because they are automated, they operate much faster than human users.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is a nonprofit research company that aims to develop and direct artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that benefit humanity as a whole.

Transfer learning (TL) is a research problem in machine learning (ML) that focuses on storing knowledge gained while solving one problem and applying it to a different but related problem.

Folks, this is the same evolutionary sequence from a horse and buggy to a driverless car. We have to be patient because this type of digital assistance will be a timesaver when it blossoms.

— John Holter, Baltimore

