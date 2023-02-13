Charter schools should pay their fair share for special education | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with Baltimore City Public Schools that charter schools need to pay their fair share for children with special education needs (“Baltimore City schools, charters clash over Blueprint money,” Feb. 7). My two children have attended both charter and traditional schools in Baltimore City. While charter schools serve some special education students very well, like traditional schools, there are children who need specialized services in citywide programs or nonpublic schools. My child was recently moved from a charter school to a wonderful citywide program, but my family spent thousands on legal representation to get the charter school and school system to acknowledge my child’s needs. My hope is that when charter schools pay their fair share toward additional funding for special education services through the Blueprint, other families will have an easier time accessing appropriate special education services for their children.

— Chauna Brocht, Baltimore

