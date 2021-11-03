Maryland needs more charter schools | READER COMMENTARY

As Maryland State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury observed, the moment has come to “re-imagine and restructure things that haven’t been working.” How about the public school system? This is an opportune time to expand charter schools in Maryland and especially Baltimore (”Following infusion of federal pandemic funds, Maryland schools set to receive billions over coming years,” Oct. 27). Imagine if parents had a choice to send their elementary school children to a great charter school? Students would come to sixth grade or even better, ninth grade, with the proper tools to know how to study, compute, read and write clearly, have confidence speaking with adults and the knowledge of how to advocate for themselves.