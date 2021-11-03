Maryland needs more charter schools | READER COMMENTARY

As Maryland State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury observed, the moment has come to “re-imagine and restructure things that haven’t been working.” How about the public school system? This is an opportune time to expand charter schools in Maryland and especially Baltimore (”Following infusion of federal pandemic funds, Maryland schools set to receive billions over coming years,” Oct. 27). Imagine if parents had a choice to send their elementary school children to a great charter school? Students would come to sixth grade or even better, ninth grade, with the proper tools to know how to study, compute, read and write clearly, have confidence speaking with adults and the knowledge of how to advocate for themselves.
The Maryland state charter law ranks 45th out of 45 states in the country that allow charters to operate (www.publiccharters.org). This means that charter schools have little autonomy over their programs, insufficient accountability, inequitable funding and can only be authorized by their district.
Baltimore will receive $689 million in federal money. Superintendent Choudhury, if things clearly aren’t working in the city school system, why not funnel some of this bonanza to open more charter schools? The choice seems easy.
Betsey Hobelmann, Baltimore
