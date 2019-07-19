Charter study conclusions flawed

Further, the study looks at demographics and socioeconomic status of the students, but doesn’t explicitly look at the level of funding in the school system and class size. The study says “[U]sing statistical methods, we isolate the contributions of schools from other social or programmatic influences on a student’s growth.” Maybe this is how the study accounts for school funding and class sizes, but why would such crucial factors be omitted or folded into this general statement? Buried in the study is a comparison of charter school students to public school students in urban and suburban regions. The authors conclude “[S]tudents attending charter schools in the suburbs have growth similar to that of their suburban (public school virtual control record students) in both reading and math." There was no significant difference between charter school performance and virtual control record performance.