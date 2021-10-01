xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Make Charles Street a pedestrian promenade forever | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 01, 2021 9:00 AM
Christopher Quintyne and Erica Campbell walk their Pomeranian-mix, Baljeet, south on Charles Street last October enjoying the weather and the lack of vehicles. Oct. 17, 2020. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
Christopher Quintyne and Erica Campbell walk their Pomeranian-mix, Baljeet, south on Charles Street last October enjoying the weather and the lack of vehicles. Oct. 17, 2020. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Strolling up Charles Street on a picture-perfect early fall day, I was struck by all the smiles. Virtually everyone I saw or made eye contact with had a smile on their face. It was obvious even beneath the masks some were wearing. I hadn’t seen this many smiles on Baltimore’s streets since Delmon Young’s pinch-hit double cleared the bases and propelled the Orioles to victory in a crucial playoff game against Detroit seven years ago.

Thanks to Downtown Partnership, several community groups and city government, we’ve now had three successful days when Charles Street prioritized pedestrians over automobiles. No wonder so many Baltimoreans were smiling this past Saturday (”Baltimore Fishbowl: Charles Street Promenade returns on Sept. 25,” Sept. 20)!

Advertisement

So why not take the next step and make this permanent? With restaurants and other retailers lining both sides of Charles Street along much of the promenade’s path, think about the boost this would be for all these businesses. Think about the joy of eating or shopping outside without inhaling automobile fumes. Think about walking up and down Baltimore’s main street without dodging turning cars that fail to stop in the presence of pedestrians in the crosswalks.

I anticipate some will say, “How can Baltimore remove cars from a section of its main north-south thoroughfare?” Well, if New York City can do this along Broadway and ditto for San Francisco along Market Street, why can’t Baltimore figure out how to do the same? Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The late activist and keen observer of urban life Jane Jacobs wrote about the relationship between “eyes on the street” and safe urban neighborhoods. At a time when Baltimore continues to be perceived by many as unsafe, more “feet on the street” will help change that perception while enhancing the safety and vibrancy of Charles Street and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Paul Sturm, Baltimore

The writer is chair of the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network.

Latest Readers Respond

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement