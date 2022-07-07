Balancing a quest for liberty with an acceptance of slavery | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest your editorial about Charles Carroll of Carrollton, and I learned much (”Maryland and the road to independence: Charles Carroll of Carrollton,” July 3). Thank you for the background on religious toleration and Carroll’s lens of Catholicism that spurred his drive for independence from Britain.

Nevertheless, I have difficulty reconciling those traits with his own words: “Why then should we consider ourselves any longer dependent on Great Britain, unless we mean to prefer slavery to liberty, or unconditional submission to independence?”

The system of figurative slavery to Britain was something that he and many of my forebears could not tolerate, yet the system of actual chattel slavery that created their immense wealth was something they would not abolish. They demanded that the British recognize their humanity, yet they failed to recognize the humanity of those they held in bondage on their own plantations.

They pledged to each other their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to white male property owners. Two hundred and forty-six years later, our nation is still grappling with the concept that this pledge must be extended to all. Its fulfillment falls to every American alive today, but especially to the descendants of slaveholders.

— Steve Howard, Baltimore

