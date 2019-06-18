Charles is a rough ride

I live in Baltimore and work here too. I drive to and from work. I often need a car during the day for work. Due to the location of my office, I traverse Charles Street frequently. Some consider it Baltimore's main street, and it has been named a National Scenic Byway.

From where Lombard Street meets Charles Street northbound to the 200 block of North Charles between Saratoga and East Lexington streets is a stretch of road that could possibly be the bumpiest ride on any “main street” in an American city having a population of over 500,000 people.

Joel C. Richmond, Baltimore

