Wanted: Empathy for the nation’s police officers | READER COMMENTARY

Protesters march on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee over the death of Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

If it is not his blanket anti-Donald Trump and anti-GOP rhetoric, Charles Blow’s next target is obviously the police (”Charles M. Blow: Tyre Nichols’ death is America’s shame,” Feb. 1).

Anyone ever see Blow or other liberal opinion pieces provide any empathy for dedicated police officers who have died while performing their lawful duties? What about their grieving parents, spouses and children? Don’t they count, too? Not likely, because it not consistent with his biased narratives that provide his livelihood.

Sure, just as in all kinds of human endeavors, there are a small percentage of bad folks that tarnish the shine of the good ones. When will Blow realize that?

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

