Democrats turning country into a global charity fund for undocumented immigrants

Every once in a while I need a good chuckle. Anyone who claims the Sunpaper editors are unbiased is very transparent in their own bias. Now with regards to the immigration crisis at the southern border, the editors still do not understand the difference between lawful immigrants and those that are unlawfully present in this country and continue to conflate the two (“Border patrol agents' vile Facebook comments reflect an agency corrupted by Trump's rhetoric,” July 2).

Whether sneaking across the border is a civil or criminal offense, Democratic politicians talk of decriminalizing border violations. Why do we have this current situation? It is because the lawmaking branch of government has let this immigration problem fester through many administrations, and previous executive branch administrations have been lax in enforcing laws already duly passed by Congress.

So we now have a president who is trying to do his sworn enforcement duty but is chastised because Congress still has failed to amend immigration, asylum, birthright citizenship and visa laws to reflect current migration dynamics of this century. Furthermore, blaming President Donald Trump for migrant deaths when people risk their own and their children’s lives to unlawfully cross the border is sheer nonsense. Why do such tragedies occur? It is because the Democrats propose to turn this country into the a global charity funded by taxpayers.

Like in the movie Field of Dreams, the more carrots like free health care, jobs, food, driver’s licenses that are offered, the greater number of that migrants will come. And they are not just from Central America, as we are finding out because of recent apprehensions of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and other countries.

Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville