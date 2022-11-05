Don’t malign state troopers for actions of a few | READER COMMENTARY

Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, has denounced challenge coins with messages like "screwing troopers" as “demeaning, disgusting and unbecoming of Maryland state troopers.” File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

You can’t brand all uniformed men and women who put their life on the line to serve the residents of Maryland as bad because of unwise decisions by a few, not-so-smart individuals who think what they did was funny (”‘National embarrassment’: Multiple Maryland State Police challenge coins prompt disciplinary actions,” Nov. 3). The Maryland State Police are not a “national embarrassment.” The so-called challenge coins are meant to encourage people to achieve more and accomplish worthwhile endeavors and not to be a disgraceful display of a few.

In the military, such coins are a real honor to receive and were generally handed out by high-ranking officers to outstanding military personnel. Don’t destroy a cherished presentation of honor by the acts of a few misaligned individuals. Punish them and not the reputation of the Maryland State Police. That is a true slap in the face to all the troopers who serve with dedication and honor.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

