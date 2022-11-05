Don’t malign state troopers for actions of a few | READER COMMENTARY

You can’t brand all uniformed men and women who put their life on the line to serve the residents of Maryland as bad because of unwise decisions by a few, not-so-smart individuals who think what they did was funny (”‘National embarrassment’: Multiple Maryland State Police challenge coins prompt disciplinary actions,” Nov. 3). The Maryland State Police are not a “national embarrassment.” The so-called challenge coins are meant to encourage people to achieve more and accomplish worthwhile endeavors and not to be a disgraceful display of a few.
In the military, such coins are a real honor to receive and were generally handed out by high-ranking officers to outstanding military personnel. Don’t destroy a cherished presentation of honor by the acts of a few misaligned individuals. Punish them and not the reputation of the Maryland State Police. That is a true slap in the face to all the troopers who serve with dedication and honor.
— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
