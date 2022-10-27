With arena upgrade, Baltimore gets back to where it once belonged | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, right, takes a guided tour with Kim Theetge, left, inside the still under construction CFG Bank Arena, the new name for the former Royal Farms Arena. Oct. 24, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I haven’t been so excited for Baltimore since 1964 when I attended both Beatles shows, including the early one with my girlfriend as her mother wouldn’t allow her out for the late show (”The Baltimore Arena is getting a $200M face-lift. Now it’s got a new name.” Oct. 24). This makes such a strong statement about our downtown renaissance, joining Cross Street and Lexington markets, that investors are willing to step up to the plate to bring new life into our great city by leveraging $200 million.

The booking of Bruce Springsteen says the rest — Baltimore is a great town and deserving of such optimism. The number of seats that will be in CFG Bank Arena is such a smart move as it’s much easier to sell out. After all, it’s not like we will ever have another NBA or NHL team but what we will gain is an exciting vibrant venue for all to enjoy a great evening out that will foster new restaurants and night spots for before and after.

Advertisement

Hats off to our much-maligned city leaders and CFG Bank for making it happen. Yes, Baltimore is back!

— Gary R. Gamber, Reisterstown

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.