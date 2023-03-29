Recent Center Stage shows ‘preachy’ and ‘inferior’ | READER COMMENTARY

Stephanie Ybarra is ending her tenure as the artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage to join the Mellon Foundation. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

I was relieved to see The Baltimore Sun article reporting the “mass resignation” of six longtime Baltimore Center Stage trustees in protest of the play selection by 5-year artistic director Stephanie Ybarra who resigned her position on March 17 (”Center Stage’s Latina artistic director faced a racial reckoning, a pandemic and a boardroom revolt in tumultuous tenure,” March 25).

As a subscriber, I believe that her critics are absolutely correct that the plays chosen this season, under the banner of anti-racism, have been preachy and of inferior dramatic quality. The notion that such criticism is triggered by being uncomfortable with the choice of Black playwrights or Black actors is insulting. The fact is that, before knowing anything about the internal conflict at Center Stage, I was thinking of switching to Everyman Theater next season because when you pay $50 to see a play, you expect to experience an entertaining and engaging play of high artistic merit.

I recently saw the play “Ghost Writer” at Howard Community College. Two of the three cast members were Black, a theme of anti-racism was highly prevalent, my ticket cost $15, and my theater experience was superior to anything I’ve experienced at Center Stage this season. Finally, choosing preachy low quality plays hasn’t increased the number of Black faces in the audience, but shows like “A Wonder in My Soul,” “SOUL The Stax Musical,” “Jazz” and “Detroit ‘67″ did.

It is my hope that the volunteer board, in tandem with the newly-chosen artistic director, will restore Center Stage to its former glory.

— Mel Marcus, Columbia

