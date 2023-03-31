Baltimore Center Stage can make a comeback | READER COMMENTARY

As Baltimore Center Stage has a decades-long tradition of presenting plays by Black authors and acted, mainly, by Black actors, it really didn’t need recently departed artistic director Stephanie Ybarra’s radical racial re-imagining of the theater. Let’s hope she hasn’t permanently turned off too many BCS patrons. I know two who swear they’ll never see another play there (”Center Stage’s Latina artistic director faced a racial reckoning, a pandemic and a boardroom revolt in tumultuous tenure,” March 25).

I was a Center Stage partial subscription holder for many years and when not subscribing still attended many performances every year up until the pandemic. I’ve seen two plays there this year. Neither was well attended. I loved Center Stage and consider BCS a Baltimore treasure. I want to see it thrive.

Maybe Ybarra wasn’t aware that the African-American experience has been significantly and fiercely represented throughout Center Stage’s history from James Baldwin to August Wilson and many others that I’ve seen and appreciated. What learning experiences — revelations — for me! One of the first standing ovations I ever witnessed (standing ovations were rare then, anywhere) was at Center Stage for the woman who played Sister Boxer, a repentant Harlem preacher, in Baldwin’s “The Amen Corner.” The audience was wild for her. It was rumored at the time, early 1980s, that James Baldwin himself visited the theater unannounced to watch some performances.

Every year for about a decade, Center Stage produced an August Wilson play, presenting his complete Pittsburgh Cycle to Baltimore theater-goers: “Fences,” “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and so many other August Wilson great American plays. And from 2011 to 2017, Black British actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah was artistic director here.

Center Stage has no need to apologize for its history of “Black” productions. It didn’t need a “racial reckoning,” unless by racial reckoning Ybarra’s intention was to exclude, or minimize, white playwrights, directors and actors. Not only has Center Stage produced the more well-known Black writers, but also introduced many lesser known, even unknown, Black authors. I saw many of their plays.

I hope Ybarra’s tenure here hasn’t done lasting damage to BCS’s reputation and financial stability.

— Bernard Haske, Catonsville

