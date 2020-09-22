Census 2020 count needs to be extended | READER COMMENTARY

With the Census Bureau’s count to conclude Sept. 30 — no thanks to the Republican-controlled Senate — a number of states will be shortchanged as to federal funds due them over the next decade (“Natural disasters disrupting 2020 Census in its final weeks,” Sept. 21)
I’m no Donald Trump supporter by a long shot, but the president can do a real service to the nation by extending this arbitrarily chosen deadline for two months to the end of November. By then, thousands of people displaced by fires, floods and tornadoes should be found and can be included in the count.
Does President Trump not realize he’ll get kudos for an executive order overriding the Senate and for doing something sensible here? It may even get him more votes.
Anyway, I dare you to take this necessary action, Mr. President!
Bruce R. Knauff, Towson
