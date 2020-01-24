The Hogan administration is absolutely getting a late start with their planning for the 2020 census (“Is Maryland ready for the census? With just months until the count, a top lawmaker is raising alarms,” Jan. 23). Robert McCord, Maryland’s planning secretary, is correct in saying that “the call to action to fill out the form ... needs to come closer to the census." However, he is ignoring decades of research by the U.S. Census Bureau that a boost in census response is aided by an awareness campaign that comes before the call to action.