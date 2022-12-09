There is purpose to a priest’s celibacy | READER COMMENTARY

Rev. Joseph Muth, pastor of St. Matthew Catholic Church until his retirement in 2021, wears two beaded bracelets. His works including leading St. Matthew to become more inclusive including outreach programs to immigrants and to members of the LGBTQ community. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

I feel after reading some of the recent letters and commentary in The Baltimore Sun that I should apologize for celibacy as a Catholic priest. Instead, I would like to hearken to the old use of “apology” to explain the logic and reason for something and why I feel celibacy is a gift to the Church, the world and me personally (”Priesthood faces more than a recruitment problem,” Sept. 3).

While not essential to the priesthood, and a discipline mandated for various reasons later in the history of the priesthood, its practice is as old as Jesus Himself. It is not forced upon anyone and is freely chosen as an accompanying vocation of sorts to the Catholic priesthood. It is not just negatively forgoing a beautiful wife and family, but rather a dynamic positive choice to live like the Lord in intimate love with God and all His people.

Celibacy provides a rare oasis in the midst of a sex-saturated and lustful culture where pure intentions, sacrificial service and a promise of seeing one’s human dignity without ulterior motives is offered to all. It can be as freeing to those we serve as it is to us as priests. A celibate life is a gentle reminder that sexual acts are in no way synonymous with true love.

It is challenging and supernatural, just like faithful marriages, and it can be just as life giving.

— Rev. Matthew Buening, Baltimore

