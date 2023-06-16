In Cecil, conservative values are put to work | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sadly, many Marylanders’ only experience with Cecil County involves traveling Interstate 95 on their way out of state to avoid retail taxes or the summer traffic on their way to Ocean City. Three years ago, I was elected Cecil County Executive and our local government embarked on a new path to transform our beautiful county. Without fanfare, we began initiating best governing and leadership practices to improve the quality of life. Today, we have established ourselves as a beacon of good governance and we invite businesses seeking a supportive environment and families looking for a tax-friendly location rich with history and miles of shorelines to learn how we have positioned Cecil County as a better place to live, work and visit.

Despite the progressive policies driving Annapolis legislation and being implemented by most county leaders across the state, in Cecil County I have initiated common sense conservative practices that are paying off big for our county. And while economic uncertainty grips our nation, my proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes $4.7 million in tax cuts, in addition to several hundred dollar property tax rebates for Cecil County homeowners. As protecting our residents is my number one priority, I have implemented region-leading investments in law enforcement and public safety. These critical investments make Cecil County more competitive in hiring top talent and ensure our community remains both healthy and safe. And while limiting overdevelopment and sprawl, Cecil County has increased quality job opportunities by assisting companies like Northrop Grumman, which opened a new hypersonics manufacturing center and created 250 new defense-related jobs, and Great Wolf Lodge, which is creating 750 new jobs right here in Cecil County with the June opening of their largest family indoor water park resort in the nation (”Great Wolf Lodge Maryland opening date pushed up to June 14 as construction nears end,” May 10).

The secret to Cecil County’s success is a process comprised of three themes: Commitment to our residents, conservative governing principles and collaboration.

In 2020, I became an elected official for the first time. Until then, I was just a working mom, homeowner, taxpayer and frustrated resident tired of liberal policies that were bad for our families, communities and county. I entered an uphill race for county executive because I wanted to take a stand against what was wrong. Rather than simply complain, I felt a calling to try to make it right. I campaigned on a platform that became the hallmark of my administration: fiscal responsibility, compassionate and conservative values, preservation of the rural character of our county with balanced and responsible development and the safety of our families and neighborhoods.

With an incredible team of county employees working hard and working together, we’ve been doing what many say couldn’t be done: restoring conservative, people-centric government policies to replace the previous philosophical and political divisions that failed our communities. While I keep partisan politics out of my government policymaking, the values that propelled me to run for office remain deeply rooted and inspire me to put in the long hours required to make meaningful change.

Our new responsive and responsible leadership began with a commitment to the people of the county and a dedication to make real changes. Governing is always about the people we represent and, three years later, I still don’t see myself as a politician but rather an ordinary mom, a taxpayer and caring neighbor. I am like every other person in Cecil County who cares about loved ones dealing with opioid addiction. Who worries about how our families will afford college for our kids. Who understands the difficulties of paying for car insurance, groceries and a mortgage. Who spent years raising a child, changing diapers, experiencing sleepless nights associated with parenthood and who now wants to know that there will still be beautiful open space and good job opportunities in Cecil County for our sons and daughters. County government leaders must be committed to every person, from our children to our seniors, and work nonstop on their behalf.

The second theme of our successful leadership is the implementation of conservative principles. I watch as other jurisdictions struggle with unemployment, underperforming schools, crime and drugs and other problems yet continue progressive policies that aren’t working instead of altering course with conservative practices. John F. Kennedy was a Democrat who proposed tax cuts to stimulate the economy while Republican Richard Nixon created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and signed the Clean Air Act into place. Let’s remove partisan divides and focus on the merits of conservative policies. I am a believer in balanced growth and protecting open, green space while promoting lower taxes and more business and economic opportunities. We can have it all and we’re doing this well in Cecil County. Other jurisdictions could certainly benefit from a similar well-balanced approach to governing.

The third theme of successful leadership is collaboration, not only among the county leadership and staff but our interaction with the public, business community, nonprofits and allied agencies. When we are creating a new budget or considering any legislation, we discuss, communicate, listen and hear. That’s why, in the middle of an existing four-year contract with our law enforcement professionals that includes more than 20% pay increases, we implemented additional $10,000 raises above and beyond the established agreement. And that’s why this year, we are investing more than $100 million in capital education projects, school construction and other educational priorities to ensure a bright future for our children.

Cecil County may have limited resources compared to our larger counterparts, but we’re showing the rest of Maryland what effective leadership looks like. I invite my colleagues from around the state to visit and enjoy an award-winning crabcake while watching a majestic Cecil County sunset or experience the strength, skill and pageantry associated with the world-renowned Maryland 5 Star Horse Trials at Fairhill. And at the same time, learn how we have successfully cut taxes three years running while increasing critical salaries, creating quality jobs, preserving our rural character, improving public safety and fostering a strong sense of patriotism, community and family values.

— Danielle Hornberger, Elkton

The writer, a Republican, is county executive of Cecil County.

