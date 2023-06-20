Cecil County Executive Hornberger is living in a fictional universe | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, right, and then-Gov. Larry Hogan, left, present a governor’s citation last year to North East police Cpl. Annette Goodyear, center, who was hit by a car while saving a child in the crosswalk outside a middle school. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

As a retired dairy farmer with more than 50 years in Cecil County, I was astounded by the fairy tale version of our county outlined in Danielle Hornberger’s recent letter to the editor, “In Cecil, conservative values are put to work” (June 16). The tax cuts and rebates County Executive Hornberger is so proud of are being funded on the backs of our schools, deputies and other public services. For the last three years, the school system has been funded at maintenance of effort (the minimum allowed by Maryland law), the sheriff has pleaded for additional funds for salaries to add deputies to his depleted ranks and compete with salaries in surrounding districts and even services like road repair and weed control have taken a hit from the conservative values agenda.

Despite the pleas of teachers and residents at the one county budget hearing (which the county executive did not attend) for more operating funds for the schools to add teachers to relieve overcrowded classrooms (25 students in kindergarten classes with no aide), Hornberger continues to deny the school system the needed additional funds. This year’s school allocation was approximately $700,000 less than last year. The past three years have also seen a hit to the small capital projects budget for the schools to fund much-needed equipment replacements and small repairs.

The alarms should have sounded when she hired Annapolis political consultants for the top jobs in her administration. The firing and forced exit of all the long-term employees in the finance office was another warning. Trying to get county financial figures for the first three years has been an exercise in futility. The county continues to hemorrhage employees.

Now that an election year is fast approaching, the county executive has finally noticed that the sheriff needs additional funds for more deputies for safety concerns and projects for school sports teams would also be a good vote-getter, not to mention the $20 million tax credit for property owners which was introduced to the county council on the same night as a $56 million bond request for no specific purpose.

The economic development projects and the land preservation efforts touted by Hornberger were in the works long before this administration took office. Much like the “Wizard of Oz,” one needs to look behind the curtain to see what’s really going on in Cecil County government.

— Phyllis Kilby, Colora

