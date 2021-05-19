CDC guidance on masks is actually quite clear | READER COMMENTARY

David Zurawik blasted the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance because, he says, it’s unclear (”CDC has done terrible job in its COVID communications, the latest example: unmasking,” May 18).
He described the guidance. That was clear. He described it pretty much the same way the CDC described it. But sometimes an example makes things clearer.
Here’s an example from the past: Does anyone here remember measles? I remember it. I had measles as a child here in Baltimore. Everyone I knew back then had either already had measles or else they caught it when I did. Measles is very contagious like COVID-19.
Also like COVID-19, most people recovered uneventfully. But some people died and others suffered long-term brain damage. In 1963, the first measles vaccine was licensed. It wasn’t, and still isn’t, 100% safe. But just like with the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s way safer than the illness. And the side effects of the measles vaccine are way milder than the effects of the measles, also just like the COVID-19 vaccine.
By the time I started medical school, right here in Baltimore in 1965, the measles pandemic with its waves every year was over. Gone. I didn’t see a single case of measles the whole time I was in medical school. You know why? Because there was no such thing as Facebook to amplify the anti-vaccine fanatics. For the most part, people just got the vaccine and we reached herd immunity in two years.
You can’t get herd immunity without vaccines because new people keep being born. But if you vaccinate those new babies, you achieve herd immunity.
You know who still can get the measles? Anyone who refuses to take vaccines. You know who doesn’t need to worry about measles? Anyone who’s been vaccinated.
And now, it’s the same for COVID-19. Except that now, there’s Facebook and a whole lot more anti-vaxxers. It’s for their protection that masks are still required wherever there’s a sign saying that masks are required. It’s not for our protection. We’re vaccinated. We don’t need any protection.
But we’re human beings. We have compassion. We don’t want the anti-vaxxers to get sick. So even though we don’t need to worry about COVID-19 anymore, we put on a mask whenever there is signage requiring masks.
That’s what CDC said we should do. It’s pretty clear advice.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.