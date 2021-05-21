xml:space="preserve">
Nothing confusing about CDC mask advice | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 21, 2021 5:00 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, takes off his mask before addressing the media. The CDC announced guidelines that let people go without masks in most indoor and outdoor situations. (Frederic J. Brown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images).
David Zurawik contends that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered a messed up, confusing message regarding masks (”CDC has done terrible job in its COVID communications, the latest example: unmasking,” May 18).

For the life of me, I can’t figure out what’s confusing about, “if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.” Nothing could be less confusing. If Mr. Zurawik does find this confusing, I suggest he seek medical attention.

Marc Wisner, Parkville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

