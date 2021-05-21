Nothing confusing about CDC mask advice | READER COMMENTARY

David Zurawik contends that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered a messed up, confusing message regarding masks (”CDC has done terrible job in its COVID communications, the latest example: unmasking,” May 18).
For the life of me, I can’t figure out what’s confusing about, “if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.” Nothing could be less confusing. If Mr. Zurawik does find this confusing, I suggest he seek medical attention.
Marc Wisner, Parkville
