Caves Valley treated tournament volunteers (and spectators) poorly | READER COMMENTARY

As for the spectators, they were also prohibited from parking anywhere close to the club. Instead, they had to park at the Metro lot and take a shuttle from there. However, even though they had purchased a ticket to the tournament, and even though the Metro lot is otherwise free, tournament goers had to register their cars and pay an additional $20 to take the shuttle to the club. And that lot across from Caves Valley? That was reserved for BMW drivers, and even they had to register their cars for the privilege of parking there.