Students did not do their homework on school board leaders | READER COMMENTARY

The idea that four past and one present student board members want to vote out the current Baltimore County Public Schools’ board leadership due to their opinion that there is lack of public trust and the ability to keenly listen to stakeholders is incredibly fishy (”With Baltimore County Board of Education again divided, Scott elected as chair, Henn will continue as vice chair,” Dec. 8).
While student input is vital, this feels highly encouraged by some shady adults who are perpetuating the BCPS chaos that has nothing to do the Chairwomen Kathleen Causey and Julie Henn. Finally, the current board has leadership that does communicate with the public as they work tirelessly to repair the years of BCPS corruption.
Do the homework, student members. For years, former board members publicly shamed their colleagues and refused dialogue with the public as they ignored criminal behavior within the school system. Ms. Causey and Ms. Henn deserves thanks for their genuine, effective leadership in a slowly sinking ship.
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
