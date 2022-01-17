Prosecution of Catonsville Nine was not about justice | READER COMMENTARY

Responding to the death of Stephen H. Sachs (”Stephen H. Sachs, who prosecuted the Catonsville Nine and later was Maryland attorney general and law firm partner, dies,” Jan 12) and as a member of the Baltimore Four (we poured blood on draft files in 1967), and having crossed swords with Steve at several public events, I can say I found him affable and intelligent, a different kind of prosecutor than those we in the peace movement usually encountered.
When he wrote of the Catonsville Nine (who burned draft files in 1968) as “offenders of the rule of law,” I must disagree, however. For liberals like Steve who must defend the warfare state to keep their jobs — and when their deaths make front page news — I know we have made little progress. This kind of law is “just us” and not justice. Pontius Pilate was enforcing the law.
Only two of the Catonsville Nine are alive — George Mische and Marjorie Melville. The voices of the peace movement are as strong as ever, however. It continues, for example, at the Catholic Worker Viva House on Mount Street in West Baltimore where volunteers are serving the poor and practicing resistance. As sung in the folk song: “When will they ever learn?”
David Eberhardt, Baltimore
