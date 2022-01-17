Prosecution of Catonsville Nine was not about justice | READER COMMENTARY

Responding to the death of Stephen H. Sachs (”Stephen H. Sachs, who prosecuted the Catonsville Nine and later was Maryland attorney general and law firm partner, dies,” Jan 12) and as a member of the Baltimore Four (we poured blood on draft files in 1967), and having crossed swords with Steve at several public events, I can say I found him affable and intelligent, a different kind of prosecutor than those we in the peace movement usually encountered.