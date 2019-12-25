The wonderful article in The Sun mentions several other areas in Baltimore County seeking to acquire this coveted status as well but, remarkably, does not even mention Pikesville. Ever since the 14-acre, historically preserved, unique in many ways National Guard Armory property on Reisterstown Road was abandoned by the military about four years ago, we have been working hard to establish it as the heart of an arts district. Gov. Larry Hogan appointed a Commission on the Future of the Pikesville Armory, which reported unanimously that it should be developed for public use, primarily as an arts and recreational campus, with compatible commercial uses. The state and county have each contributed $172,000 to fund studies of the feasibility, costs and funding of this proposal and three consultants are now in the process of doing just that, overseen by a citizen advisory group (“How about arts districts in Baltimore County?” July 3).