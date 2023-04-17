It’s not Catholic teachings, it’s behavior | READER COMMENTARY

Archbishop William E. Lori leads the recessional at the Easter Sunday mass at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen just days after the Maryland Attorney General issued its long-awaited report on clerical sexual abuse and torture of more than 600 young people within the Archdiocese of Baltimore over an 80-year span. April 9, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

A letter writer recently stated that the “Catholic Church’s disdain for human sexuality, in large measure, enables a culture that produces” the clergy sex abuse crisis (”Catholic scandal rooted in disdain for sexuality,” April 10.

I’d like to suggest that the reader and others who are interested learn about Pope John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body,” which explains what Christianity really believes about human sexuality. They will likely find it both surprising and enlightening, as I did, to learn the high regard the Catholic Church’s teachings have for sexuality.

Advertisement

Various factors likely contributed to the crisis. But at the core, I would suggest it was caused not by the church’s teachings, but by its widespread failure to effectively educate its people — including many priests — about those teachings and how to live them out.

— Rick Williams, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.