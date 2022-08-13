How to boost church attendance: Allow women to serve as priests | READER COMMENTARY

In this April 25, 2021 photo, Pope Francis arrives inside St. Peter's Basilica to lead a ceremony to ordain nine new priests at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file) (Andrew Medichini/AP)

I want to thank Dan Rodricks for his column, “Alito laments loss of faith, but it’s the Supreme Court’s credibility he should worry about” (Aug. 5) ,and I agree with his reasoning for the decline in people affiliating with the Catholic Church. He cites as one of the reasons “its refusal to allow women to be priests.”

As an ordained Roman Catholic woman priest through the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests, I agree and have long recognized the church’s patriarchy. Note that I was excommunicated. Women in the church are still second-class citizens after 2,000 years. This patriarchy must end. I love the church, but want it to become more relevant in the 21st century with the Gospels interpreted from women’s lived experiences.

Pope Francis should note declining attendance at church services. Imagine if he were wise enough to open the door to women priests. I believe church attendance would skyrocket.

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

